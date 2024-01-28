Following the ICJ’s provisional ruling that Israel must stop committing genocide, our proud leaders knew that history was watching and they urgently needed to show moral leadership, so they did the only thing they could possibly do in this situation: they cut off humanitarian aid to Gaza.

One of the orders made by the ICJ was that Israel must not stop aid from getting into Gaza, so Israel needed a get-out clause - and that get-out clause was for our leaders to cut off aid instead. I know you’re all feeling so proud right now.

As everyone knows, the real problem is that Gaza, which has 90% of the world’s hungriest people, is getting too much humanitarian aid. Anyone who wants those kids to have food, water or pain relief is Hamas.

Everyone Israel doesn’t like is Hamas but especially the UN Relief and Works Agency who built the underground teleporting megabases. The allegations against UNRWA are the most credible Israel has made since the story about 40 beheaded babies and must be taken incredibly seriously.

The undeniable evidence that Israel obtained through torture at the most convenient possible moment has shown that 12 out of 13,000 Palestinian UN workers (0.09%) are Hamas. This figure is nowhere near as high as the number of politicians who were friendly with Jeffrey Epstein, but it means our leaders have to act decisively and cast judgement on UNRWA in a way they never do when it comes to the IDF.

When it comes to Israel, it’s always for the courts to decide, until the courts make a decision they don’t like and then the mask comes off. Personally, I just think it’s nice we're starving someone else's children rather than our own children for a change.

The former UNRWA chief spokesperson Chris Gunness said of the decision to cut aid to Gaza: “This is a bit like suspending funding to the NHS because Lucy Letby killed some babies,” and I can’t understand why Chris Gunness would support Lucy Letby this way. I bet he is also Hamas, the bastard.

Thankfully, not everyone who has expressed an opinion on the situation is as batshit as Chris Gunness. Someone called Nancy Pelosi, an American who has the same terrifying eyes as Liz Truss, went on a perfectly sensible rant in which she accused the monsters who want a ceasefire of spreading “Mr Putin’s message”.

Thankfully, Nancy has decided the FBI should investigate pro-Palestinian protesters because they’re obviously funded by Russia. As everyone knows, it’s terrible to be funded by a foreign power, unless you’re a US politician in the pocket of AIPAC, in which case it’s totally fine.

Among the UK politicians who’ve taken similar humanitarian positions to Nancy Pelosi are Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, and Lisa Nandy, who all seem eager to make the suffering in Gaza as horrific as humanly possible.

Not to be outdone, Sir Keir Starmer has suspended Kate Osamor because she pointed out that Israel is committing genocide just because it is currently on trial for genocide and has been ordered to stop committing genocide by the International Court of Justice.

I’m so glad we now have a Labour leader who understands what racism is and knows the real problem is people who speak out against genocide. They are obviously much worse than the people who commit genocide.

Let's hope the government can change the law soon so we can get these people locked up x

