The world’s second most evil man (after Bono) could lead the “voluntary” migration from Gaza of people who’ve had their homes, hospitals, dentists, GP surgeries, factories, workplaces, schools, libraries, universities, nurseries, soft plays, parks, restaurants, bakeries, cafes, shopping malls, mosques and churches blown up, and saw their fresh water and farmland poisoned and their orchards chopped down, and saw 100,000 of their fellow civilians killed or injured and been told if they don’t leave their homeland, they and their children will be next.

In case you were unclear, “voluntary” now has a new meaning and everyone who disagrees with this new meaning is racist, especially those do-gooders at the United Nations.

The people who said “from the river to the sea” demands the genocide of Jews are doing their utmost to ensure there will be no Arab presence from the river to the sea. (Please understand it only counts as genocide when we pretend they’re calling for it.)

There can be no doubt the colonisers who want to build holiday resorts and waterparks on the towns and cities they razed are acting with the best of intentions. Clearly, their primary motivation is ensuring the native population can live in safety from Israel’s non-stop bombs, just not on their own land. That land belongs to Israel now, but this is totally not a genocide, okay?

An Israeli spokesman explained:

“The people of Gaza no longer feel safe on their own land so the kindest thing we can do is relocate them to neighbouring countries, and failing that, an empty desert. “We definitely won’t bomb them when they’re in the desert, unless we suspect they’re building tunnels. If they build tunnels, we nuke them.”

The spokesman was unable to clarify why the colonisers, who also say they feel unsafe, shouldn’t be the ones to relocate to the desert, but an onlooker cried: “That would be racist, you racist!” Obviously, it wouldn’t be racist to relocate the natives because they are not considered part of the human race.

As a man who was responsible for war crimes across the middle-east, there can be no one better to carry out the voluntary ethnic cleansing of Gaza than Tony “the Carpathian” Blair. This is why we are letting him leave Hell by climbing through the Ghostbusters 2 painting to bully countries we don’t like into accepting refugees Israel would otherwise blow up.

Yesterday, we thought a refugee was the worst possible thing a person could be and that no country should take refugees. Today, we are forcing people who don’t want to be refugees to become refugees and demanding countries take them, just not ours.

We want the countries that don’t matter to take the refugees, otherwise Israel will have no choice but to bomb Gazans into extinction and whose fault will that be? Yes, it will be the fault of the countries that didn’t help us do ethnic cleansing! Why are they like this?

With the blood of a million Iraqis dripping from his mouth, Tony explained Bibi was outshining him in the war criminal stakes and this could be the perfect chance for him to reclaim the limelight.

If Tony keeps going at this rate, he could even take that “world’s most evil man” title back from Bono. Incidentally, both men are eagerly waiting to see if they’re named in the Epstein documents so this really is a grab the popcorn moment x

Thank you so much for letting me vent! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. It helps me more than you realise x

Buy Me a Coffee