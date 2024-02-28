An American intellectual called Kid Rock has appeared on the podcast of fellow American intellectual Joe Rogan and explained he would massacre Palestinian civilians who are imprisoned in Gaza until Israeli hostages are released because, as everyone knows, keeping hostages and killing civilians is only bad when the other side does it.

In a beautifully articulate use of the word “motherfucker” (the longest word in the US dictionary), Kid Rock expertly laid out the moral case for genocide:

“The only wars we won were the ones where we were the most brutal motherfuckers on the planet so I don’t disagree with what Israel’s doing. I would just go in there and be like you know what? I want our hostages back. If we don’t have them back, clock starts now, in 24 hours we’re gonna start bombing motherfuckers and killing fucking civilians 30-40,000 at a fucking time so you civilians better pack up and get these motherfucking hostages. You go and get the hostages. You go and get them! We’re not playing fucking games with you. That’s the only thing people understand. This is what happened in Nagasaki and Hiroshima BOOM! Just wiped out, like ‘Oh yes, we do not have a supreme leader anymore. We did not know you have such big bombs.’”

Personally, I’m amazed that US politics has someone who is even more articulate than Joe Rogan. Who would have thunk this was possible? I'm just grateful someone has explained the reason America used to be great is because they were “the most brutal motherfuckers on the planet” and they should be again.

Presumably, Kid Rock doesn’t think it would be okay to kill 30-40,000 Israelis at a time to free Palestinian hostages, but he apparently does think it would be fine to nuke Gaza if only radioactive fallout wasn’t a thing. Perhaps Kid Rock can fly to Gaza and threaten to sing until the hostages are released instead. A Kid Rock show would definitely be a fate worse than nuclear annihilation.

Joe Rogan, who loves telling us he is “done with the left”, briefly went all lefty on us and explained killing civilians would be war crimes, but thankfully, he never said he is done with the right or Kid Rock because genocide support is a respectable opinion whereas wanting a world of freedom and equality isn’t. You can be friends with genocide supporters as long as they don’t have blue hair or drink Bud Light. Those would be red lines.

Kid Rock understands it’s okay for his side to blow up civilians in order to achieve its political goals, but thankfully, he hasn’t noticed he is using the logic of a terrorist. Please, no one mention this to him, or anyone, because we need to maintain the illusion that our side is full of courageous warriors and the other side is barbaric, and let’s be honest, we are going to have our work cut out.

A US airman called Aaron Bushnell has self-immolated in protest of the Gaza genocide, using his agonising final moments to call for a Free Palestine in a remarkable moment of self-sacrifice that will be felt through the ages, but IDF soldiers have been ransacking homes and posting pictures on Instagram of them holding up women’s underwear, and we are going to tell you Team Genocide are the courageous ones.

A Palestinian child just died after eating bread made from animal feed, but Kid Rock is really mad at two-year-old Khaled because he didn’t “pack up and get those motherfucking hostages” while he was starving and bombs were raining down and IDF soldiers were everywhere. If this doesn’t help you understand the rationality of collective punishment, I honestly don’t know what will x

