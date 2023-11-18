Due to concern Palestinians are articulating they are victims of a genocide, Elon Musk has taken the necessary step of banning words and phrases that Palestinians use so he can suspend their accounts.

Obviously, the people pulling the power on baby incubators aren’t the problem, the people who object are.

Musk explained: “As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension.”

It doesn’t matter that “decolonize” [sic] means “a process of withdrawal of political, military and governmental rule of a colonised land by its invaders.” We’ve decided decolonise means genocide now and that’s all that matters. Same goes for the phrase “will be free” - that’s genocidal too.

Musk has vowed to suspend 434,000 accounts that have tweeted the phrase since he banned it because there is no possible reason for people to use it, other than they are monsters. It would be absurd to suggest people genuinely want the carpet-bombing to stop and the blockade to end so Palestine can function like a normal state. The most extreme interpretation of this phrase is the only possible one.

Musk explained his decision was nothing to do with advertisers like Apple, Disney and IBM threatening to pull out of Twitter unless he stopped Palestinians from getting too popular. His move was actually in line with the core values that motivated him to buy Twitter in the first place. Those values being: free speech absolutism, turning his workers into robots, making every aspect of the platform worse, and sexually harassing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Musk addressed concerns the Likud Party’s founding charter reads: “between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty,” insisting that’s fine because Israelis said it. He confirmed it’s okay that Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely said: “This entire land is ours. All of it from the sea to the river and we did not come here to apologise for this.”

Please understand this phrase is not genocidal when used by people who are committing genocide. It’s only genocidal when used by people who are calling for an end to genocide. I hope this is clear.

Everyone knows apartheid can only be ended through genocide, like for example, when black South Africans got their freedom by not committing genocide. What do you mean, I’m making no sense?

Just because a Dutch court ruled “From the river to the sea” is not an anti-Semitic phrase, does that mean we should let facts get in the way. What’s important is Palestinians have no voice as Israel wages its courageous war against children.

Musk has helpfully published his non-Orwellian list of banned words and phrases that includes:

“ceasefire”

“war crimes”

“free Palestine”

“premature babies matter”

“please don’t bomb my house”

“leave hospitals alone”

“killing children is wrong”

“jail Netanyahu”

This list is by no means exhaustive, but anyone who uses a phrase that displeases advertisers will be suspended, and any critic of Netanyahu who gets too many likes will be shadow-banned. Anyone with a Palestinian flag in their bio will be arrested and detained under anti-terrorism laws. Be warned.

I caught up with a ten year old Palestinian to ask his thoughts on Musk’s latest free speech move. This is what he told me (I’ve redacted all the bad words):

“My ____ is that one day my ______ will be ____. I just want the _____ to stop falling. I’ve lost 26 ______ of my ______. They even ____ up my ______ and my _____ so I have nowhere to ____ or get an _________. I don’t even know anything about _____, I just want to be a normal _____. Why doesn’t my ____ matter?”

Given the number of redactions I've had to make, it should be clear to any rational person this child is a massive threat. No wonder a former Israeli intelligence chief said unchallenged on CNN that “most of the population in the Gaza strip are Hamas.” Personally, I think we should ban them from using all words x

