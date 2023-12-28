Israel has achieved a world record by killing 105 journalists in just 83 days, continuing their kill streak of more than one journalist per day. This has disproven the conspiracy theory that Israel is using unguided "dumb bombs" in its genocide. Unguided rockets are not this reliable.

An IDF spokesperson told me they are keeping score and that while a civilian target is only worth one point, a doctor is worth five points, a UN aid worker is worth ten points, and a problematic journalist is worth a whopping 25 points. I’m no good at maths, but I suspect the IDF has shattered its high score.

At this point, the IDF’s biggest problem is they might run out of journalists to kill and then they'll have to turn their attention to troublemakers with large Twitter followings, but I’m not sure how many points they will be worth.

While the IDF was celebrating its record-breaking performance, US state propagandist Anthony Blinken, who is basically the American version of me, almost caused a diplomatic incident when he clumsily tweeted:

"This has been an extraordinarily dangerous year for press around the world. Many killed, many more wounded, hundreds detained, attacked, threatened, injured – simply for doing their jobs. I am profoundly grateful to the press for getting accurate, timely information to people."

When Netanyahu saw the tweet, Mossad threatened to release the tapes they've secretly recorded, but thankfully, Anthony clarified he wasn’t referring to the journalists in Gaza who totally had it coming, especially the Al-Jazeera ones. Fucking truth tellers.

The thing about journalists is they’re brilliant when they’re telling the truth about leaders we don’t like (or even just repeating our lies about leaders we don’t like), but the moment they tell the truth about leaders we like, that is completely unacceptable.

The problem with the journalists in Gaza is they weaponise the truth against war criminals, increasing the risk that people might feel sympathy for their victims, and this cannot be tolerated. The only available response is to destroy their homes (which Israel has sensibly registered) to ensure that not only can journalists not continue to tell the truth, but their children can’t grow up to be truth tellers.

As a journalist, the most courageous thing I can do is fall silent as any journalist Netanyahu disapproves of is assassinated. Only a handful of western journalists have been cowardly enough to speak out against our favourite war criminals and I’m at a loss to explain why we have not levelled their entire neighbourhoods. I thought that is what we are doing now x

