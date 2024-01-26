In an outrageous example of anti-Semitism, the International Court of Justice has decided international law does apply to Israel after all. The decision has provoked an outcry from the real victims of this conflict: university students in the US who say the court’s ruling makes them feel “unsafe”.

Obviously, the ICJ’s judges are Hamas now because they did not once condemn Hamas. Okay, they did, but, um, bollocks, that was our one attack line. Never mind…

Fortunately, the court was too scared to tell Israel to call an immediate ceasefire because it’s Israel we’re talking about and the judges were worried they would get the Mehdi Hasan treatment, something that may well still happen. Personally, I’m hoping the EHRC can launch an investigation like they did when Labour members dared to object to apartheid.

Instead of ordering an immediate ceasefire, the ICJ has told Israel to “avoid killing Palestinians, causing them serious bodily or mental harm or imposing measures intended to prevent Palestinian women from giving birth”. I think this means no more bombing hospitals. How are they supposed to find the secret underground teleporting megabases now?

The court even told Israel to stop destroying evidence, but thankfully, it never made any mention of planting evidence so I think the IDF is safe to continue leaving copies of Mein Kampf in the bedrooms of teenage girls. Unfortunately, they are no longer allowed to call those teenage girls “human shields”.

Israel has even been told to not restrict humanitarian aid because apparently these snowflakes object to things like child amputees having no pain relief. Even worse, the court has explicitly stated Israel must stop committing genocidal acts, which is liking asking Jack the Ripper to stop serial killing while we investigate him for the next few years. Jack can’t help himself and neither can the IDF.

The court said Israel must stop inflicting conditions designed to bring about the destruction of Palestinians, meaning the dream of Disney Land Gaza could well be over. Devastated.

On top of this, I understand the court has decided there should be no more torture in prisons. Israel is not even allowed to torture children or cut off the power to baby incubators. I understand white flags are no longer to be considered targets. Ditto ambulances. Men can’t just be stripped naked and executed in front of their families. And if I’m reading this correctly, I think the IDF are expected to turn the water on so children don’t have to drink from puddles.

Perhaps the worst part of the provisional measures is that Israel must punish any comments that could be considered incitement to commit genocide. This means no more screaming for Palestinians to be driven into the Sinai Desert. Obviously, this is disgraceful because many young colonisers were building up their social media profiles by gloating about all the people they’d killed. Apparently, they now have to pretend genocide is wrong or shut the fuck up.

Thankfully, Elon Musk still thinks the real problem is Palestinians saying they want to be free, so I can only assume he is going to keep targeting the victims. Mark Regev and Tzipi Hotoveli have been told their Twitter accounts are safe and so are their regular slots on the BBC, although they’ve been asked to make their genocidal urges less obvious because the BBC has a respectable audience.

What I can’t understand about this decision is that Israel’s propaganda campaign has been impeccable. For example, they killed all the journalists to stop the truth getting out and they saturated TikTok with pretty girls doing happy dances on the rubble of homes they’d just levelled. They even took out Palestinian influencers in targeted assassinations and got kompromat on Elon Musk to ensure only the opinions that matter are heard.

Everyone knows South Africa’s accusations can’t be true because our leaders spent three months denying genocide and our leaders would never, say, bomb the Houthis to help keep a genocide going, would they? Our leaders would never lie about war.

Thankfully, neither Joe Biden nor Rishi Sunak nor Keir Starmer nor any of the other leaders who said things like “I think Israel does have the right to starve children” and anyone who objects is “disgraceful” are going to resign. Nor are any of the journalists who’ve shamelessly smeared opponents of genocide and tried to get Gary Lineker sacked. This is because the ICJ has not ordered us to stop being despicable c***s who have no interest in telling the truth x

Thank you so much for letting me vent! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. It helps me more than you realise x

Buy Me a Coffee