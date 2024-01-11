The international community (Britain, America, Israel, and the countries too afraid to stand up to them) have reacted with fury as South Africa attempts to stop a genocide. South Africa has launched legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice to halt Israel’s attempts to liberate Gaza by turning everything there into a heap of dust with an Israeli flag on it.

South Africa has told the ICJ that Israel’s actions “are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group,” and that it’s “killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, and inflicting on them conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction”.

A lawyer for Israel responded: “What exactly is your point? Are you saying we shouldn’t be allowed to defend ourselves against children armed with rocks? Who are you, Hamas?” As if that wasn’t enough, the lawyer added: “There are no innocents in Gaza”. There, that should do it. Case closed.

Israel and its accomplices have been screeching at everyone who’ll listen the court action is “baseless”, and obviously in any legal proceeding, it’s the accused who have no reason to lie. The US is doing everything it can to intimidate the judges and ensure the accused are exonerated of the war crimes they committed and confessed to on camera. It is hoped that video footage will be banned to ensure a fair trial without any damning evidence.

All judges are expected to swear an oath to Netanyahu that includes a condemnation of Hamas, an agreement this started on October 7th, and the assertion that Israel has a right to defend itself from the people it occupies. Any judge who points out that occupiers have no legal right to self-defence under international law will get the Claudine Gay treatment.

Going forward, South Africa’s lawyers are to be referred to as “Hamas-backed lawyers” in all media reporting. Any journalist who fails to do this will be fired faster than you can say “Mehdi Hasan”.

The IHRA guidelines have been updated to say you cannot support legal action against Israel and this policy will be enforced in all western universities. The EHRC will investigate any organisation that fails to enforce this rule. Jeremy Corbyn, who has backed the court action, will be shot into the sun.

South Africa’s Hamas-backed lawyers hope the ICJ will introduce provisional measures, ordering Israel to cease all military activity. Legal experts say the bar is low for the court to issue an injunction, but Israel has one thing in its favour: America has decided international law doesn’t apply to it. You can therefore rest assured that when Israel is let off the hook, international law was correctly applied.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer agree an end to the bloodshed “would achieve nothing”. US President Antony Blinken said he actually wants to increase the bloodshed “for humanitarian purposes”. Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the actions “atrocious and preposterous”, adding: “How dare the other apartheid state accuse us of apartheid”.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We just want people to stop dying”. An angry Twitter user posted: “Never again means you can never stop a genocide again! That was the lesson the world was supposed to learn!” Powerful stuff.

If this all goes horribly wrong and the judges fail to be intimidated, the US has not ruled out taking military action against the Hague. Also, it is understood to be highly concerned about the human rights situation in South Africa which might need a rapid democracy import. All the people who don’t have healthcare are thrilled at the prospect their tax dollars could be spent on more war x

Thank you so much for letting me vent! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. It helps me more than you realise x

Buy Me a Coffee