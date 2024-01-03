The wait for the Epstein client list is unbearable, isn’t it? Never in the history of the internet has the refresh button been pressed so much in a single day.

The world’s largest paedophile ring (also known as western politics) is in full panic mode, trying to work out if it would be best to bribe people or bump them off. I suspect lots of women they’ve honestly never met are going to be getting ski chalets in the coming months, and one or two suspects are going to be suicided in their cells.

Prince Andrew sweated so much last night that three Corgis drowned, Bill Clinton kept saying, “I did not have sexual relations with those women,” several celebrities, who I can’t name for legal reasons, passed out, and during the kerfuffle, a former prime minister said: “How come I never got invited to this island?”

Now I’m not bragging or anything, but I’m confident I won’t be on that client list because I’ve never accidentally befriended a billionaire child trafficker and spent my time hanging around on his paedophile island and been stupid enough to be recorded committing some of the worst crimes imaginable.

It’s surprisingly easy to not commit the worst crimes imaginable, you just don’t do it because you don’t want to. One of the perks of not being a monstrous child rapist is you never have to pay off your victims 20 years later. Consider this a pro-money saving tip for utter bastards.

Obviously, there is huge concern that high profile monsters might be in trouble with the law because some of the named could be our political leaders. Everyone is in agreement that if one of those monsters is on their team they should be let off the hook. The only child rapists who should face the wrath of the law are the ones on the other team.

Social media users have announced plans to blindly defend any politicians on their team while viciously attacking supporters of the accused on the other team. Our society is truly broken, isn’t it?

Fortunately, the deep state has the perfect solution. It’s not going to go after the big fish on either team. It’s simply going to name the big fish and prosecute one or two of the smaller fish to scare the shit out of the big fish. This will ensure they can be kept in line for the rest of their careers and will represent the billionaire class instead of representing you. Fortunately, you are probably so dumb, you will be relieved about this x

Thank you so much for letting me vent! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. It helps me more than you realise x

Buy Me a Coffee