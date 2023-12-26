The only people who matter in the UK (posh ones) are celebrating the day after Christmas the way all decent people should. No, not by spending time with their families and spreading love and good will! By participating in the totally normally pass time of tearing innocent animals to pieces.

Heartwarmingly, this is the only time of year that men so old Viagra can’t help them are able to get aroused. They particularly find their silly red outfits to be a turn on, although it’s unclear what role the horses play.

To subvert our ridiculous law that says it’s “wrong” to tear innocent animals to pieces for sexual purposes, posh men are pretending to have a pretend hunt, also known as a “trail hunt”.

Yes, the hunters have fooled police by saying they are not hunting live animals and simply asking their hounds to follow artificial scents. This ruse always works because it’s totally believable that people would go hunting without actually going hunting. This is no different from playing football with an imaginary football.

Sometimes animal rights activists show proof that real foxes were torn to pieces on these pretend hunts, but thankfully, police mostly close their eyes and stick their fingers in their ears. They do the same when posh people hire thugs to beat up hunt saboteurs.

Animal rights activists are not allowed to monitor trail hunts because as we all know, animal rights activists are the real bad guys and the c***s who get aroused by animal disembowelment are the good guys.

It is hoped the Tory government might ease our ridiculous anti-hunting laws so posh people can hunt foxes (and working class children) to their heart’s content. It is, after all, the most humane way of keeping the population down.

Pleasingly, councils are allowing pretend hunts to take place on their land, which makes as much sense as allowing pretend murders. Incidentally, serial killers have applied for permission to do human-friendly “trail serial-killing” in working class neighbourhoods. This is where they pretend to do pretend serial-killing while doing actual serial-killing. The police have vowed to clamp down on any human rights activists who oppose the serial-killing.

Obviously, all forms of hunting should be allowed if we are to create a fair and inclusive society. The fox hunting ban was easily the worst decision this country has made since it outlawed workhouses in 1930. The ban discriminated against the most marginalised people in society - the people with so much money they don’t know what to spend it on, so they have death parties to ease their boredom.

Only the finest twats participated in the boxing day hunt, such as Nigel Fromage and a bunch of people who did not want to be named for some reason. To rub the noses of vegans and environmentalists in it, hunters paraded their pack of hounds through Lewes prior to the hunt, scaring the shit out of small children because it’s tradition - a tradition that only goes back to 1981, but still a tradition.

Hunt organisers explained this will be a great boost to the local economy because surprisingly, capitalism incentivises tearing innocents to pieces. Who knew? x

Thank you so much for letting me vent! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. It helps me more than you realise x

Buy Me a Coffee