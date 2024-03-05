Greater Manchester Police have taken inspiration from the greatest police force in the UK - the Met that batters women at candle-lit vigils - and they have decided to do their own version of public service.

In heart-warming scenes, a police woman found a man sleeping on the ground in a sleeping bag, because he had nowhere to go in the cold, and she showed concern the only way a police officer knows how: she dragged him along the ground and stamped on his stomach.

What else would you do if you encountered a vulnerable human being? Help them? I’m afraid this is not the Tory way! They say everyone in this economy is one bad month away from homelessness. Well, you’re now one bad month away from being stamped on by a police officer! Doesn’t that warm your heart?

The victim had to go to hospital and found blood in his urine from his injuries, but the police officer assures us her stamping foot was okay. Unfortunately, the incident was caught on camera, meaning the woke mob saw everything and they rather predictably kicked up a fuss. Does this lot ever get tired of doing the right thing?

As a result of complaints from tedious wokies, the police officer was taken into her boss’s office for a talking to. It was assumed she would be reprimanded for failing to batter the homeless person into unconsciousness with her baton, which is the standard police process when no one is watching. However, she was actually told off for the opposite. She was told under no circumstances must she stamp on someone on camera again. She was thankfully allowed to keep her job, and she was not prosecuted for assault, but she was given refresher training which emphasised that police officers are not supposed to be violent… unless no one is looking.

Now I don’t now about you, but I, for one, am reassured that we have a police officer patrolling our streets who needed to be reminded when she can and can’t resort to violence. This is exactly the type of person we need to protect us from the violent criminals who call the king’s brother a sweaty nonce.

Personally, I don’t see why we couldn’t have put Wayne Couzens on a refresher course to remind him not to rape and murder. Come to think of it, why didn’t the US do the same with Derek Chauvin to remind him not to kneel on necks? Hopefully, lessons can be learnt so violent police officers can be dealt with as leniently as possible like the good ol’ days when they could do whatever they wanted without consequences.

At least this latest incident was a step in the right direction. You will be pleased to hear the soft treatment has set a new precedent where public servants are unlikely to be sacked for violence against the public. For example, a school teacher can whack a whiny brat across the head with a ruler if they want to, and a surgeon can “accidentally” remove the wrong leg if you annoy him. However, they might get told off by their bosses and told not to do it again to placate the woke mob. This is how accountability works.

The violent police officer was praised by a government source (Suella Braverman) when she heard the homeless person was a Sudanese refugee with indefinite leave to remain in the UK, because people who escape terrifying conflicts are obviously economic migrants and don’t deserve to be treated like human beings on arrival. The one thing we don’t do with refugees in this country is give them refuge x

Thank you so much for letting me vent! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. It helps me more than you realise x

Buy Me a Coffee