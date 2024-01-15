Hamas supporter Gary Lineker has come under fire for doing something his critics agree is much worse than genocide: he retweeted someone on Twitter. Horrifyingly, the terrorist organisation he retweeted was calling for an end to genocide. One thing that is infinitely worse than genocide is trying to stop genocide.

The tweet by the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel called for Israel to be barred from international football until their genocide stops. Genocide supporters explained this was racist towards Jews in the way the ban of Russia from international football wasn’t racist towards Russians. Please don’t expect us to be consistent, okay?

Just know that a ban from international football would cause a level of suffering that people in Gaza, who are shot while getting food from aid trucks, couldn’t even comprehend. Gazans don’t know what suffering is, but the country that is worried it might miss a football match (that it would only lose anyway) does.

Retweets are much more racist than blowing the legs off a thousand innocent children because they belong to the wrong ethnic group. Personally, I would ban all tweets that don’t have government authorisation to protect the public from fake news because this is getting out of hand. Israel is the victim of the biggest smear campaign since Dan Neidle told the truth about Michelle Mone.

Yesterday, the Head of Oxfam went on an outrageous rant on the BBC when he explained in detail how Israel is not upholding international law, and security did not even drag him away. What is happening to the BBC? I thought they were on the right track when they ignored South Africa’s submissions to the ICJ and live-streamed Israel’s defence, but now they’ve let Israel’s critics express an opinion?

I thought we’d agreed that no one was allowed to express an opinion we don’t like on the BBC? If wrong opinions are allowed to sneak into the public conversation, it’s imperative that genocide supporters push back, and thankfully, some courageous individuals are speaking out.

A renowned international politics expert called Pete said on Twitter: “I’d love to know what international politics expert Gary Lineker thinks we should do about Hamas if we’re not allowed to kill all the civilians who have nothing to do with Hamas, apart from live on the same strip of land as them.” Checkmate.

Section 41(b) of the Genocide Convention states, and I quote:

“If Gary Lineker cannot come up with a solution to the middle-east crisis that means Israel is allowed to blow up every building in Gaza and treat the children it forced onto a strip of land the size of Heathrow as target practice while withholding food, medicine and aid.”

A passionate shipping rights activist tweeted: “Shipping lanes in the Red Sea are suffering unimaginably right now, but Gary Lineker has not once spoken about the shipping lanes. I think we all know where his priorities lie.” Exactly.

The most articulate member of the Conservative Party, Jonathan Gullis, explained Hamas throws “LGBT+ people off buildings”. I suspect this is only only time a Tory has ever used those letters in a sentence to show they care about LGBT+ people. Let’s pray Jonathan is not about to start waving a rainbow flag. We wouldn’t want to seem woke, would we?

A member of pro-Israel lobby group Conservative Friends of Israel called Stephen Crabs explained “the BDS movement is a racist, anti-Semitic campaign” just like the BDS movement to end South African apartheid was racist towards white colonisers. I’m afraid some people don’t learn from history, but imperialists certainly do. They learn that might is always right.

Genocide supporters were rightly furious that Gary Lineker expressed a political opinion, something they’ve decided BBC employees are not allowed to do. Now if he’d expressed a political opinion that genocide supporters agree with that would be a different matter, but he didn’t…

The only logical course of action is for Gary Lineker to get fired like everyone else who criticises Israel’s war crimes. If the judges at the ICJ come to the wrong decision in the genocide case, they will have to be fired too. This is the only way we defeat cancel culture and protect the western values of free speech and democracy x

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee