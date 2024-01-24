The internet has been buzzing today with the most exciting news in decades: conscription for World War III could finally be on its way! Oh god, please let this be real!

The super-sensible head of the British Army has decided he wants to start World War III and I suspect he has the backing of MPs who are owned by the military industrial complex. Former defence select committee chairman Tobias Ellwood built my hopes up when he said we need to listen to Sir Patrick Sanders in a meeting of war hawks.

Some weirdo suggested we try diplomacy instead of World War III, but they were promptly thrown out of a window and a nervous Rishi Sunak fell silent. If Rishi doesn’t want to go along with the apocalypse, we can always switch him off and wheel him into a cupboard and put Tobias in charge because he is definitely the voice of reason.

Tobias said on Sky News today: “So Patrick Sanders is saying prepare for what's coming over the horizon - there is a 1939 feel to the world right now.” Obviously, today is exactly like 1939 because they had iPads back then and today war is avoidable, but we find mutually assured destruction appealing for some reason. We’re like drug addicts who keep going, even when our liver has turned to mush and one more hit will probably kill us. We just can’t help ourselves!

If Tobias Ellwood and his fellow sensibles such as senior NATO official, Admiral Rob Bauer, get their way, it really will be a dream come true. I mean why should Ukraine and Gaza get all the fun? We want unspeakable horror here too!

The middle-aged flag shaggers with St George flags in their Twitter bios and the old people whose only news source is the BBC have been tweeting that they can’t wait to follow in their parents’ and grandparents’ footsteps and finally fight in a world war.

The online consensus was they should let the snowflakes sit this one out so they can show them how real patriots fight. However, some idiot pointed out life expectancy on the battlefield will be about four days and they now agree that young people should fight instead.

They’ve decided youngsters should not be allowed to say no either to punish them for being woke. It’s hoped the death penalty can be brought back for any snowflake who refuses conscription. Suella Braverman has volunteered to be chief executioner, but only if she’s allowed to boil them alive because she gets off on human screams.

Thankfully, Suella is not the only patriot stepping up to the plate and it seems everyone who can profit is volunteering for roles. Michelle Mone has offered to make radiation suits from Asda carrier bags for just £130 million and a new yacht. Boris Johnson has offered to enslave the race of mutants that will roam the post-apocalypse and are likely to resemble his 476 children. Blackrock has already been awarded the contract to rebuild the radioactive ash heap that’s about to replace Europe.

In the meantime, the Tories hope to introduce rations so middle-class people can find out what it’s like to be working class during austerity. Get ready for one Pot Noodle every two days because that’s all you’re getting, fatso!

The news somehow gets even better: the nut-jobs at the World Economic Forum have selflessly offered to form a new world government and usher in an era of mass surveillance. It’s hoped we can introduce war-time powers to microchip everyone who isn’t rich and ban anyone we don’t like from the internet. Gary Lineker, your days are numbered…

Obviously, we won’t give up those war-time powers when the war ends, and if by some miracle, you’re still alive, you’ll be living under authoritarianism forever because those microchips will have patriotic kill switches! For national security reasons of course…

While the snowflakes are fighting in the trenches, the war heroes who’ve never fought in a war hope to survive by shagging Union Jacks in their safe spaces and calling any youngster who doesn’t want to fight a coward.

The rich people who’ll be sharing a bunker with King Charles don’t seem to understand there won’t be any poor people left to exploit because they’ll all be dead. The regular patriots don’t seem to understand they’ll be in reach of long-range missiles and we’ve already set the precedent that international law no longer applies in war. Genocide is allowed because Joe Biden and his lapdogs said so.

Apparently, do-gooders think it’s wrong that Israel cut off food and medicine in Gaza, but the US deprives its own people of medicine and the Tories starve British school kids so honestly, what’s the difference? Bombs, lots and lots of bombs are the difference, but that could be about to change…

You know those horrible pictures you see of distraught parents in Gaza holding their children in their arms? That could soon be you because you were stupid enough to vote for one of the two pro-war parties we told you to vote for! Aren’t you glad you’re unable to think for yourself?

You should probably say goodbye to all the fighting age men you know because if all goes to plan, we’re gonna demand they fight to the death like we do with refugees fleeing the countries we destabilised. It’s fair to say British people are about to understand what it’s like to be a victim of British people! We’ll still blame foreigners though, and the teenagers with blue hair who like eating avocados x

