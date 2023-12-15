Normal Island News

Piers Morgan has been humiliated in the High Court
Absolutely no one saw this coming
Laura K
Prince William and Catherine bravely enter food bank to meet peasants
This was a great photo opportunity
Laura K
Israel wants experienced actors and director for propaganda video
The next one has to not look obviously fake
Laura K
BBC dehumanises murdered writer in name of impartiality
They refused to even name his killers
Laura K
Israel condemns Palestinians for getting in the way of bombs
They should not have to gone to where they were told to go
Laura K
Labour leader hires Margaret Thatcher as chief adviser
Anyone who disapproves is a Tory enabler
Laura K
November 2023
A tribute to America's most successful war criminal
He is where he belongs now
Laura K
PM furious Greece wants the stuff we stole from them back
He has therefore cancelled their meeting
Laura K
Elon Musk visits apartheid state for nostalgia
It brought back memories of his childhood
Laura K
Government announces exciting plans to humiliate disabled people
The aim is to be as cruel as possible
Laura K
Argentina's new leader makes them the envy of the world
No other president can wield a chainsaw with such composure
Laura K
Twitter bans Palestinians from using words that upset colonisers
This is Musk's latest free speech move
Laura K
