Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
New
Top
Discussion
Piers Morgan has been humiliated in the High Court
Absolutely no one saw this coming
18 hrs ago
•
Laura K
213
Share this post
Piers Morgan has been humiliated in the High Court
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
Prince William and Catherine bravely enter food bank to meet peasants
This was a great photo opportunity
Dec 12
•
Laura K
324
Share this post
Prince William and Catherine bravely enter food bank to meet peasants
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
94
Israel wants experienced actors and director for propaganda video
The next one has to not look obviously fake
Dec 10
•
Laura K
310
Share this post
Israel wants experienced actors and director for propaganda video
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
79
BBC dehumanises murdered writer in name of impartiality
They refused to even name his killers
Dec 8
•
Laura K
381
Share this post
BBC dehumanises murdered writer in name of impartiality
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
97
Israel condemns Palestinians for getting in the way of bombs
They should not have to gone to where they were told to go
Dec 6
•
Laura K
339
Share this post
Israel condemns Palestinians for getting in the way of bombs
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
Labour leader hires Margaret Thatcher as chief adviser
Anyone who disapproves is a Tory enabler
Dec 3
•
Laura K
240
Share this post
Labour leader hires Margaret Thatcher as chief adviser
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
46
November 2023
A tribute to America's most successful war criminal
He is where he belongs now
Nov 30
•
Laura K
418
Share this post
A tribute to America's most successful war criminal
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
121
PM furious Greece wants the stuff we stole from them back
He has therefore cancelled their meeting
Nov 29
•
Laura K
294
Share this post
PM furious Greece wants the stuff we stole from them back
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
42
Elon Musk visits apartheid state for nostalgia
It brought back memories of his childhood
Nov 28
•
Laura K
310
Share this post
Elon Musk visits apartheid state for nostalgia
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
58
Government announces exciting plans to humiliate disabled people
The aim is to be as cruel as possible
Nov 23
•
Laura K
331
Share this post
Government announces exciting plans to humiliate disabled people
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
71
Argentina's new leader makes them the envy of the world
No other president can wield a chainsaw with such composure
Nov 20
•
Laura K
296
Share this post
Argentina's new leader makes them the envy of the world
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
83
Twitter bans Palestinians from using words that upset colonisers
This is Musk's latest free speech move
Nov 18
•
Laura K
345
Share this post
Twitter bans Palestinians from using words that upset colonisers
normalislandnews.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
115
© 2023 Normal Island News
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts